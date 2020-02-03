Image copyright Google Image caption The victims are students at Riverside College in Kingsway, police have confirmed

Two 16-year-old boys have been stabbed during a disturbance near a college in Cheshire.

The boys suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries during the incident near Riverside College on Kingsway, Widnes, at 14:50 GMT, police said.

The victims, both students at the college, were taken to hospital and their families have been informed.

Road closures were put in place on Kingsway.

No arrests have been made and inquiries were continuing, Cheshire Police said.

The college's deputy principal Thalia Bell thanked the emergency services and said she was "pleased the students returned to the college to seek help and support".

Chf Insp Catherine Pritchard said: "The investigation is in the very early stages but I would like to reassure people that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any risk to the wider community."