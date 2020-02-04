Warrington pedestrian hit by police car dies
- 4 February 2020
A pedestrian died when he was hit by an unmarked police car on a busy road.
The man died at the scene of the crash, which happened on Warrington Road in Penketh, Warrington, at 19:20 GMT on Monday.
The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, Cheshire Police said.
All roads have reopened and police inquiries are ongoing. Officers have asked anyone with information to get in touch.