Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Linda Meagor worked on arts projects for Liverpool City Council

A former police officer has been jailed after a woman was hit and killed by the car he was driving at almost twice the speed limit in Liverpool.

Andrew McKenna, 57, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and was jailed for eight months at Liverpool Crown Court.

Linda Meagor, 49, died from head injuries after being hit on a pedestrian crossing in February 2018.

McKenna has since retired after 18 years with Merseyside Police.

The Ford Mondeo being driven by McKenna, of Seddon Road, Garston, hit Ms Meagor close to the Cunard Building on the Strand in Liverpool city centre.

Police said the car was travelling at 57mph in the 30mph zone when it struck Ms Meagor, who died in hospital.

McKenna, who was off duty at the time, was also banned from driving for two years and four months.

Following the sentencing, Insp Stuart McIver from Merseyside Police, said: "Although no sentence can repair the devastation of what happened that afternoon, we hope that today's sentence does at least provide some comfort to Linda's family and friends as they continue to come to terms with her loss.

"This case is a tragic example of the consequences of speeding and careless driving, for everyone involved."