Typhoo Tea has been in a loss-making situation for a number of years, a spokesman said

Typhoo Tea has proposed cutting about a quarter of posts at its headquarters to safeguard the future of the company.

The restructuring, which is subject to the outcome of a consultation, would see 55 full-time and 21 temporary jobs closed at the firm's factory in Moreton, Wirral, a spokesman said.

He said the plan came against "the backdrop of an increasingly challenging trading environment".

In January, Unilever said it could sell its tea brands due to falling sales.

The Typhoo Tea spokesman said the firm "produces one in every four cups of tea drunk in the UK", but had been in a loss-making situation for a number of years.

Chief executive Des Kingsley said the restructure was part of a broader plan to "secure a viable future" and the company would "offer every possible assistance" to those affected.

The brand, which was launched in 1903 by founder John Sumner at his grocery shop in Birmingham, moved production to Wirral in the 1970s, where it produces about 125 million tea bags a week.

It was sold to Indian firm Apeejay Surrendra Group by its UK owners Premier Foods for £80m in 2005.