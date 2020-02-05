Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jacob Marshall died from head injuries in July

A man has been charged with murdering a one-year-old boy.

Jacob Marshall was taken to hospital from a house in Belsford Way, Speke, Liverpool, on 12 July but died from head injuries.

Jonathan Simpson, 24, of no fixed address, but originally from Winsford, Cheshire, has been charged with the toddler's murder.

Mr Simpson is due to appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Merseyside Police said.

Image caption The toddler was taken to hospital from a house in Belsford Way

In a statement shortly after the toddler's death, his family said they would "miss his beautiful soul and his cheeky smile".

"He always had us in fits of laughter with his cute mischievous ways.

"We will talk of Jacob every day and of all the amazing memories we all got to make with him. He will live on in us all forever."