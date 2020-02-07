Image caption Two 16-year-old boys were stabbed outside Riverside College at 14:50 GMT on Monday

Seven teenage boys have been arrested over an "alarming" attack which saw two 16-year-olds stabbed outside a college.

The two boys from Liverpool suffered serious injuries in the attack near Riverside College in Widnes on Monday.

They were taken to hospital for treatment but have since been released, Cheshire Police said.

The six 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were held on suspicion of wounding with intent in a series of raids in Liverpool earlier.

Appealing for information, Ch Insp Sarah Heath said officers were "pleased to hear that the two boys who were stabbed are now back home recovering".

"The consequences of the alarming incident could have been much worse for everyone involved," she added.