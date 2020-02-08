Liverpool

Liverpool police officer hit by brick thrown at car

  8 February 2020
Speke Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The officer was attacked while in a police car in Speke Road, Liverpool

A police officer was hit by a brick thrown by two people on a scrambler bike in a "disgraceful" attack, Merseyside Police said.

The officer was in a police car in Liverpool when "two males on an orange and black off-road bike approached the car and threw a brick through the rear windscreen" at about 15:00 GMT on Friday, police said.

The people on the bike fled the scene.

The officer was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening head injury.

Det Insp Debbie Tipton said: "To be the victim of such an incident while going about your job is disgraceful and we are carrying out a number of inquires to find those responsible and bring them to justice."

She appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

