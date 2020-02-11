Image caption The man had been walking his dog in Black Woods near Woolton Road

A dog walker has been seriously injured after being hit by a falling tree in high winds in Liverpool.

The man was walking in Black Wood near Woolton Road when he was struck at about 11:05 GMT, Merseyside Police said.

Emergency services are at the scene close to Wood View Road, which has been closed to traffic.

An eye witness reported seeing a white tent inside the woods and a scientific support vehicle parked by the gate.

The wood is a popular spot for people walking their dogs.

Firefighters with specialist cutting tools have been intermittently cutting down more trees and removing debris.

North West Ambulance Service attended but a spokesman said no one was taken to hospital.