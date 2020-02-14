Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Parking prices could rise by up to 25% under new plans

Car parking charges in Liverpool could increase as the council tries to save money, documents have revealed.

The proposed price rise would affect on-street parking and eight of the 11 council-operated car parks in the city.

The increase is being considered as Liverpool City Council tries to cut £57m from its budget by 2021, the Local Democracy Reporting Service has said.

The council has been contacted for a comment on the proposal, which is set to go before the cabinet next week.

Under the plans, on-street pay and display parking prices could increase by up to 20% while charges at council-operated car parks could rise by up to 25%.

The highest price hike, if approved, would come into force at Mount Pleasant with a rise of 25% for more than three hours of car parking.

This will be the first increase in parking tariffs since May 2008, council documents have revealed.

In 2012, on-street pay and display tariffs in the inner city centre and at some car parks were reduced.

The Mayor of Liverpool Joe Anderson has previously said the city faces its biggest financial crisis since the First World War.

While the council has avoided making redundancies as part of the plans, both front-line and back office services are going to be affected by the budget cuts.