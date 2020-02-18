Boy, 15, held over stabbings near Widnes college
- 18 February 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested over the stabbing of two 16-year-old boys outside a Cheshire college.
They suffered serious injuries in the attack near Riverside College in Widnes on 3 February.
A boy from St Helens was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent. He is the eighth teenager to be arrested in connection with the incident.
All eight questioned by police officers, including the latest arrest, have been released on conditional bail.