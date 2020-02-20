Image copyright Google Image caption The teenager is banned from the Fallowfield Loop and Highfield Country Park

A 17-year-old boy who filmed and sexually assaulted a number of women runners has been sentenced.

The teenager, from Gorton, Manchester, who cannot be named for legal reasons, targeted women exercising on the Fallowfield Loop between 2018 to 2019.

He was caught when one victim detained him and took photographs of him.

The boy admitted six sex assaults and two attempted sex assaults and was given a 12-month referral order at Manchester Crown Court.

He was also given a four-year restraining order at Tuesday's hearing.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said several women were sexually assaulted from behind on the Fallowfield Loop - an eight-mile path popular with runners, cyclists and horse riders - or in the nearby Highfield Country Park between June 2018 and May 2019.

One victim detained the boy and took two photographs of him on her mobile phone while other victims also captured images as he ran away, helping officers identify him.

After his arrest detectives found videos of his sexual assaults on his phone.

The restraining order prevents him from entering the Fallowfield Loop or going within 10m (33ft) of any access points of Highfield Country Park, approaching or pursuing lone females and photographing or recording any persons without their express consent.

"This was a series of incidents which left the victims feeling terrified, especially because they were on their own in relatively secluded areas," Beth Coffey from GMP said.

"I'd like to commend them for their bravery in stopping and taking photos and... videos of the offender which proved to be crucial pieces of evidence that helped secure today's result."