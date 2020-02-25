Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A previous memorial service was held at Anfield stadium in 2016

A final memorial service remembering victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster is to take place in April.

The service will be held at Liverpool's Anfield stadium on 15 April, marking the 31st anniversary of the fatal terrace crush.

Campaigner Margaret Aspinall said families had wanted to hold it on the 30th anniversary, but that coincided with the trial of David Duckenfield.

Nine-six people died as a result of the disaster at Hillsborough stadium.

Mrs Aspinall, chairman of the Hillsborough Families Support Group, said supporters groups had decided to hold one more service after "much consideration", even though a service at the ground in 2016 was billed as the last.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Margaret Aspinall said the Hillsborough Families Support Group was being disbanded

She said: "Our group is going to be disbanded this year and we want to say thank you to everyone involved.

"Going forward, the families of the 96 will continue to remember their loved ones each and every day as well as in their own way.

"For many, 15 April will be a working day and there will be those who are unable to attend. We invite you to join us in thought and prayers."

The service will begin at 14:45 BST and include a minute's silence at 15:06, ending with the singing of Liverpool's anthem You'll Never Walk Alone at 15:45.

Tickets will be available from the club from 09:00 on 26 February until 31 March.

Former police match commander David Duckenfield was cleared of the gross negligence manslaughter following a retrial in November.