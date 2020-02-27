James Halewood murder: Teenager convicted over Kirkby street stabbing
- 27 February 2020
A teenager who stabbed a man to death in the street has been found guilty of murder.
James Halewood, 21, died after being attacked in Broad Lane, Kirkby on 7 July, said Merseyside Police.
Michael Wilkinson, of Mosslawn Road, Kirkby denied murder but was convicted by a jury after a trial at Liverpool Crown Court.
Wilkinson, 19, is due to be sentenced at the same court later.