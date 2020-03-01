Image copyright Google Image caption The men were hurt after a fight in the early hours in the Liverpool One shopping district

A 19-year-old man is in a critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight in Liverpool.

Another man, also 19, suffered minor injuries in the fight, which happened at about 04:00 GMT near the River Island branch in Church Street.

Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assault, possession of a bladed article and possession with intent to supply drugs.

He was taken to hospital following a "medical episode".

A police spokesperson said his condition was stable.