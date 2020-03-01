Man, 19, critical after Liverpool city centre stabbing
- 1 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 19-year-old man is in a critical condition after he was stabbed in the chest during a fight in Liverpool.
Another man, also 19, suffered minor injuries in the fight, which happened at about 04:00 GMT near the River Island branch in Church Street.
Police have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of assault, possession of a bladed article and possession with intent to supply drugs.
He was taken to hospital following a "medical episode".
A police spokesperson said his condition was stable.