Image copyright Google Image caption The fight broke out in Liverpool city centre in the early hours of Sunday

Music fans have posted messages of support for two members of an emerging indie band from Liverpool who were stabbed during a fight.

Tom Dempsey, 19, from The Kairos, is in a serious condition following Sunday's disturbance while Lewis Chambers, also 19, suffered a cut to his face.

Liam Gallagher was among those tweeting his support to the band.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with wounding, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and affray.

The disturbance happened in Church Street in the city centre in the early hours, police said.

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Liam Gallagher said he was thinking of the victims

Former Oasis frontman Gallagher sent "love n light to Tom and Lewis from The Kairos" saying he was "thinking of you both".

The Liverpool-based band are made up of Tom Dempsey, Lewis Chambers, Owen Forrester and Sam Bradley.

Sending love n light to Tom and Lewis from The Kairos thinking of you both LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 1, 2020

Replying to the tweet, one user wrote: "So sad, get well Dempsey lad".

Another said he was "sending all my love to the beautiful and courageous young frontman" and "to his amazing band mate Lewis. Speedy recovery guys".

Merseyside Police have since issued an image of a man they are searching for in connection with the stabbing.

Det Insp Jennie Beck said detectives had made "significant progress" and appealed for anyone who recognises the man to contact the force.