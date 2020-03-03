Image copyright @_AdultHumanMale Image caption The flags flown at Southport and Bootle town hall were removed following complaints

Flags flown at two town halls to celebrate International Women's Day were branded "transphobic" amid a flurry of complaints.

Flags which read: "Woman, noun, adult human female" were flown at Southport and Bootle town halls on Monday.

The slogan was widely criticised on social media as a recognised symbol of a "transphobic hate group".

Sefton Council apologised and said it removed the flags as soon as they realised they were causing offence.

'Call to arms'

The flags were given to the council to use as part of its celebrations for International Women's Day.

The authority would not confirm who provided them or say what checks were made.

A similar billboard poster put up by Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull in Liverpool in 2018 bearing the word "woman" was taken down after it was accused of being transphobic.

Joss Prior, a trans woman living in Liverpool, said the term "adult human female" was a "deliberately esoteric dog whistle aimed at undermining the confidence of trans people and a call to arms for anti-trans trolls and hate groups".

Adrian Harrop a campaigner for LGBTQ+ and also from Liverpool tweeted that the recognised symbol of a "transphobic hate group" and had no official connection or relationship to International Women's Day.

A council spokesman said the authority apologised "profusely" for any offence caused.

"We were asked to support International Women's Day by flying a flag above Bootle and Southport town halls which we did.

"However, we [were] made aware of a potential issue regarding the messaging on the flag and took them down.

"We continue to support all members of our communities," he added.