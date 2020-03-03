Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption Dominic McInally was transported to Madrid after being arrested by Spanish National Police

A man suspected of running a multimillion-pound cocaine ring has been arrested in a strip club in Spain, the National Crime Agency has said.

Dominic McInally, from Formby, Merseyside, was wanted by police after spending six years on the run.

The gang, allegedly run by Mr McInally, was believed to bank more than £1m every month, said police.

Extradition proceedings for the 29-year-old are now ongoing, police have confirmed.

Mr McInally was detained on 28 February when officers raided Casa Masa strip club, near Marbella.

He has been on Merseyside Police's wanted list since January 2014 when officers found six kilos (13lb) of cocaine in a hidden compartment of a car in Crosby, the National Crime Agency said.

He was detained as part of Operation Captura, which targets fugitives suspected to be hiding out in parts of Spain.

Assistant Chief Constable Ian Critchley, from Merseyside Police, said the arrest was "another fine example of forces and agencies working together across borders to apprehend a suspected serious and organised criminal".