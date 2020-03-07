Woolton death: Second arrest after woman found dead
- 7 March 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A second person has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a house in Liverpool.
The victim, believed to be in her 60s, was found in Kings Drive, Woolton by emergency services at about 01:00 GMT on Friday.
A 37-year-old man from Wirral was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly afterwards and remains in custody.
A 33-year-old woman, also from Wirral, has since been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
She has been taken to a police station for questioning.