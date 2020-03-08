Image caption Janice Child died from severe blunt force head injuries

A man has been charged with murdering his mother at a house in Liverpool.

Janice Child's body was found in Kings Drive, Woolton, in the early hours of Friday morning.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of the 64-year-old's death was severe blunt force head injuries, Merseyside Police said.

Robert Child, 37, of Kings Drive in Irby on the Wirral, was charged with her murder and will appear at Liverpool Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A 33-year-old woman, also from the Wirral, who arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released on bail.