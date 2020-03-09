Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the boy suffered a cut to his leg

A 14-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with a leg wound after a suspected stabbing at a Merseyside school.

Police said the boy was attacked in the grounds of Rainhill High School, Prescot at about 14:40 GMT.

A spokesman for the force said the child suffered a "superficial" cut to his leg and was taken to hospital.

Three boys aged 11, 13 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

Supt Tami Garvey-Jones said: "I am sure the community will be shocked to hear that a school pupil has been assaulted in this way on school premises."

"I would like to emphasise that knife crime will not be tolerated under any circumstances anywhere on the streets of Merseyside, let along inside the grounds of a school," she added.