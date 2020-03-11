Image copyright PA Media Image caption One of the paintings features the comic with his trademark tickling stick

Two murals honouring Liverpool's best known funnyman Sir Ken Dodd have been unveiled in the city on the second anniversary of his death.

The paintings were revealed on panels at the Royal Court Theatre, which the late comedian helped save.

Lady Anne Dodd said: "Ken would have felt humbled. He would have said it was 'tattyfilarious', 'plumptious' and 'I'm totally discomknockerated."

Diddy Men creator Sir Ken died aged 90 in March 2018.

Lady Anne, who married the star two days before his death, personally unveiled the murals, which were commissioned by The Comedy Trust.

They were created by artist Paul Curtis, who also made the Liver Birds wings mural in Jamaica Street, which the Duchess of Cornwall posed in front of on a visit to the city.

Lady Anne Dodd said her husband would have been "humbled" by the paintings

One shows the comedian holding his trademark tickling stick on a pier, to reflect his love of performing at seaside resorts, while the other features the lyrics to his signature song Happiness, and two Diddy Men.

Lady Anne said she hoped it would bring smiles and laughter passers-by.

She said: "They are just amazing, absolutely amazing. I'm humbled. I'm thrilled to bits.

"I woke up sad this morning because it's a sad day in one way, but it just shows he brought happiness."

Sir Ken Dodd died on 11 March 2018

She said plans had been made by the theatre to mark an annual "Doddy Day" on the comedian's birthday, 8 November.

"I've found he is loved and he continues to be," she said.

Sir Ken broke the world record for non-stop joke-telling at the same theatre when he told 1,500 jokes in a three-and-a-half hour "marathon mirth-quake" in 1974.

In the late 1970s, he was a part of the Royal Court Theatre and Arts Trust, which bought the building when it looked likely to go under. The Ken Dodd Laughter Show reopened the venue in 1978.