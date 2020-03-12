Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jacob Marshall died from head injuries in July

A man accused of murdering a toddler in Liverpool will go on trial this summer.

Jacob Marshall, who was 22 months old, was taken to hospital from a house in Belsford Way, Speke on 12 July 2019 but died from head injuries.

Jonathan Simpson, 24, of no fixed address but originally from Winsford, Cheshire pleaded not guilty to both murder and manslaughter at a Liverpool Crown Court hearing.

Judge Andrew Menary QC remanded him in custody to stand trial on 6 July.

In a statement shortly after Jacob's death, his family said they would "miss his beautiful soul and his cheeky smile".