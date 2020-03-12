Image copyright Google Image caption Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances, police have said

A 16-year-old boy has died after a suspected allergic reaction to food from a takeaway, police have said.

The teenager collapsed on Saturday after purchasing food from Uno Pizza on Chapel Street in Prescot, Merseyside.

He was taken to hospital from Thomas Drive, about a mile away from the takeaway, but died on Wednesday.

Police and Knowsley Council have launched a joint investigation to "establish the full circumstances", a force spokesperson has said.

A cordon remains in place outside Uno Pizza.