Image copyright Google Image caption A home in Goodison Road, Everton, was targeted

A "frightening" arson attack on a man's house in Liverpool was motivated by racial hatred, police believe.

The offender poured petrol through the letterbox before starting a fire at the home in Goodison Road, Everton.

The victim, who managed to put out the fire, was targeted because of his nationality, Merseyside Police said.

The force has not made any arrests and is now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the 10 February attack to come forward.

Det Con Dominique Walker said: "This was a frightening and completely unacceptable attack on the very place the victim has every right to feel safe and secure.

"It is appalling to think that in 2020 someone could have been subjected to such an upsetting incident simply because of the country they were born in."