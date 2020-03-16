Liverpool

Ellesmere Port man in court charged with murder

  • 16 March 2020
Pooltown Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Steven Carey died after suffering serious injuries in a disturbance in Pooltown Road, Ellesmere Port

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Cheshire.

Steven Carey, 31, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a disturbance on Pooltown Road in Ellesmere Port, at about 20:30 GMT on Saturday, police said.

Ben Wilkinson appeared at Chester Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody.

The 25-year-old, from Ellesmere Port, has also been charged with threatening a person with a bladed article.

Two men, aged 25 and 35, who were also arrested have since been released without charge.

Mr Wilkinson must appear at Chester Crown Court on 14 April.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites