Image copyright Google Image caption Steven Carey died after suffering serious injuries in a disturbance in Pooltown Road, Ellesmere Port

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Cheshire.

Steven Carey, 31, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a disturbance on Pooltown Road in Ellesmere Port, at about 20:30 GMT on Saturday, police said.

Ben Wilkinson appeared at Chester Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody.

The 25-year-old, from Ellesmere Port, has also been charged with threatening a person with a bladed article.

Two men, aged 25 and 35, who were also arrested have since been released without charge.

Mr Wilkinson must appear at Chester Crown Court on 14 April.