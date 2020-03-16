Ellesmere Port man in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man in Cheshire.
Steven Carey, 31, died in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a disturbance on Pooltown Road in Ellesmere Port, at about 20:30 GMT on Saturday, police said.
Ben Wilkinson appeared at Chester Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody.
The 25-year-old, from Ellesmere Port, has also been charged with threatening a person with a bladed article.
Two men, aged 25 and 35, who were also arrested have since been released without charge.
Mr Wilkinson must appear at Chester Crown Court on 14 April.