Merseyside Police is reviewing "continuity plans" to ensure it remains "efficient and effective" after its chief constable announced he was self-isolating due to coronavirus.

Andy Cooke said he was working from home "in line with national guidance" after developing symptoms.

He said the force was "putting measures in place to ensure we do everything possible to protect our staff".

Mr Cooke added that it was "going to be a tough ride for all organisations".

In a statement, the chief constable said he remained in contact with his senior team and partners in the force and nationally.

"The force is doing everything it can to keep up to speed with the challenges of the spread of this virus," he said.

"Senior officers and supervisors are reviewing business continuity plans and putting measures in place to ensure we do everything possible to protect our officers and staff, so that we can deliver an efficient and effective policing service to our local communities.

"It is going to be a tough ride for all organisations, big and small."

A force spokesman said it was also "currently encouraging the public to use alternative ways of contacting us in a non-emergency".

"The demand on our 101 number continues to be high and in the current climate, we want to ensure that the people who need us most are able to get hold of us," he said.

He added that crime, anti-social behaviour, fraud, lost or found property, a road traffic incident, a missing person, civil disputes and lost or stolen vehicles could also be reported via the force's website or social media.