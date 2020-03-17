Image copyright Getty Images/Carlos Muina Image caption It is not known how many job cuts the airport will make

Liverpool John Lennon Airport says it will have to make redundancies and temporary lay-offs due to the "unprecedented" impact of coronavirus.

The airport said it had been forced had to act because of the collapse in business as countries closed borders and banned air travel.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said earlier he was working on support for airports.

Airport boss John Irving said the measures were necessary for the industry's survival.