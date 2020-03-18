Image copyright Google Image caption At many hospitals, children are not allowed to visit

Some hospitals across the North West of England are restricting visitors as the coronavirus pandemic escalates.

Facilities such as Clatterbridge Cancer Centre are allowing one visitor per patient while others, including Southport and Formby hospital, are limiting visits to one hour per day.

The advice differs between hospitals and wards so visitors should check specific rules before they go.

In many cases children are not allowed to visit.

How are our hospitals affected?

Merseyside:

Whiston and St Helens hospitals have restricted hours between 16:00-19:00 GMT, two visitors per day, and no children under 16

Southport and Ormskirk hospitals will allow one visitor per person for one hour a day, though you can make separate arrangements for maternity care, children who are inpatients and A&E cases

At Arrowe Park in Wirral visitors must be immediate family members or carers, with only one allowed per day for a maximum of two hours between 16:00-19:00 GMT. No children under 12 permitted

Alder Hey is limiting visitors on inpatient wards, outpatients and emergency department to two close family members or carers, without symptoms such as a dry cough or a temperature

If you are pregnant and under the care of Liverpool Women's Hospital, staff have set up a dedicated web page liverpoolwomen.nhs.uk/covid19

Hospitals under Liverpool NHS Trust, including the Royal, Aintree, Broadgreen and the city's Dental Hospital, have not announced changes yet but ask anyone with symptoms of coronavirus to stay away.

Greater Manchester:

Manchester University Hospitals Trust - including Manchester Royal Infirmary, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Manchester Royal Eye Hospital, Saint Mary’s Hospital, University Dental Hospital of Manchester, as well as hospitals in Wythenshawe, Withington, Trafford and Altrincham - is restricting visitors to one visitor per patient for one hour per day.

Children’s wards and neonatal units are allowing two visitors per patient but no children may visit.

Lancashire:

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust - including Royal Blackburn and Burnley Hospitals, Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre, Pendle, Accrington Victoria, and Clitheroe Community Hospitals - one visitor is allowed per patient, who must be an immediate family member or carer, and no children under 12

At Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust - which runs Chorley and South Ribble Hospital and Royal Preston Hospital - only immediate family members or carers may visit between 14:00-15:00 GMT and no children are allowed unless in exceptional circumstances

Cheshire: