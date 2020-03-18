Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Passengers are being asked to use cash as a last resort to help reduce risk for drivers and other customers

Public transport services are to be cut in Merseyside as fewer people are travelling in line with government advice during the coronavirus pandemic.

Merseyrail will run services every 30 minutes on all lines from Thursday.

Bus services are also being amended, with Stagecoach revising its timetable from Monday; while Arriva said it was "reviewing services".

The Liverpool City Region mayor, Steve Rotheram, urged people to only make "essential journeys".

He asked customers to use coins and banknotes only as a last resort, in order to help reduce risk for drivers and other customers.