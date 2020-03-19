Image copyright Google Image caption The man was rescued from the house in Antonio Street, Bootle, but later died

A man died when a fire engulfed a house.

The 67-year-old was rescued from the home in Antonio Street, in Bootle, Merseyside, at about 18:00 GMT on Wednesday but later died.

People living nearby were evacuated from their homes and road closures were put in place as fire crews battled the blaze.

An investigation has been started into what caused the fire. The man's next of kin have been informed.

Det Insp Lee Wilkinson, of Merseyside Police, urged anyone who saw or heard anything around the time of the fire to come forward.