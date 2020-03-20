Image copyright Christian Smith Image caption Andy Cooke said he had hardly been off work during his police career

The chief constable of Merseyside Police has tested positive for coronavirus, the force has said.

Chief Constable Andy Cooke began self-isolating on Tuesday after feeling unwell and found out on Thursday that he had Covid-19.

Mr Cooke said he was able to represent the force by working from home.

In a statement, he said it was "incumbent on me in these unprecedented times of uncertainty to continue to support my officers and staff".