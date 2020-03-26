Image copyright Google Image caption The rules are in place for the protection and benefit of everybody, says Supt Diane Pownall

A pub which "put lives at risk" by ignoring government orders to close its doors has been served with a prohibition order.

Liverpool City Council said it had a tip off that the Orient in Speke, Merseyside, had opened at the weekend.

The pub, in Eastern Avenue, was served with a notice on Wednesday warning it to cease trading or face losing its licence permanently.

Premises opening illegally were "acting irresponsibly", the council said.

City manager Kevin Johnson said the Orient was the first pub in the city to be given such an order since Prime Minister Boris Johnson told all pubs and restaurants to close last week.

"It is really important that landlords understand we will take action against them if we find they are opening in breach of the rules," said council official Mr Johnson.

He said any pubs ignoring the closure order could face an unlimited fine and permanently losing their licence.

Supt Diane Pownall, of Merseyside Police, said: "Some people may think they are doing no harm behind closed doors but in reality they are selfishly putting themselves, their families and their wider community at risk.

"We appreciate business owners are feeling the financial impact... but these rules are in place for the protection and benefit of everybody."