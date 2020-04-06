Image copyright Google Image caption Staff nurse at Aintree University Hospital Liz Glanister died on Friday

A "long-serving" nurse at a Liverpool hospital has died after testing positive for Covid-19.

Staff nurse at Aintree University Hospital Liz Glanister died on Friday, the trust which runs it said.

Dianne Brown, chief nurse at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said it was with "great sadness" to confirm Ms Glanister had died.

She added she would be "sadly missed by all those who knew and worked with her".

Ms Brown said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that I can confirm that Liz Glanister, a long-serving staff nurse at Aintree University Hospital, sadly passed away at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Friday after being tested positive for Covid-19.

"All our thoughts are with Liz's family at this time and we offer them our sincere condolences.

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson paid tribute to Ms Glanister, tweeting: "Our deepest sympathy goes to family and friends and shows again the dangers and sacrifice our health workers are making daily."

The number of coronavirus-related hospital deaths stands at 4,934 as of 17:00 BST on Saturday, according to the Department of Health.