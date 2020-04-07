Liverpool murder arrest: Nottingham man held over Hassan Haadi's death
- 7 April 2020
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an attack in Liverpool last month.
Hassan Haadi, 22, died from “serious head injuries” on Sunday after being found unconscious on Shaw Street in the Everton area of the city on 21 March.
A 24-year-old man from Nottingham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody for questioning.
A post-mortem examination is due to take place.