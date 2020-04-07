Image copyright PA Media Image caption A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Hassan Haadi

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following an attack in Liverpool last month.

Hassan Haadi, 22, died from “serious head injuries” on Sunday after being found unconscious on Shaw Street in the Everton area of the city on 21 March.

A 24-year-old man from Nottingham has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody for questioning.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place.