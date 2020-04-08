Image copyright NHS Image caption Barbara Moore was described as an "unsung hero" by Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

A hospital worker who "dedicated her life to caring for others" has died after testing positive for coronavirus.

Barbara Moore, 54, worked as a patient discharge planner at Aintree University Hospital on Merseyside.

She died on Monday, three days after the death of another of the hospital's employees, staff nurse Liz Glanister.

Barbara's dedication to her job meant patients returned "to their loved ones as soon and as simply as possible", an NHS spokeswoman said.

'Unsung hero'

"Barbara dedicated her life to caring for others and doted on her two beautiful children and grandchildren," her family said in a statement.

"She loved nothing more than spending precious time with her family."

The 54-year-old, who spent most of her career as a care worker for people with disabilities, worked in "one of our unsung hero roles", said Dianne Brown, chief nurse of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

"Many people don't think about the work of patient discharge planners when they think of a hospital.

"But Barbara's dedication to helping patients get safely out of hospital meant that people returned to their loved ones as soon and as simply as possible. She will be terribly missed."