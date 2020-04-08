Image copyright PA Media Image caption A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Hassan Haadi

A man has been charged with murder two weeks after another man was found unconscious in a Liverpool street.

Hassan Haadi, 22, died from “serious head injuries” on Sunday after being discovered on Shaw Street in the Everton area of the city on 21 March.

Elvis Duruaku, of Barker Avenue North in Sandiacre, Nottingham appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

The 24-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 14 May.