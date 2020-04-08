Liverpool murder: Nottingham man charged over Hassan Haadi's death
- 8 April 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder two weeks after another man was found unconscious in a Liverpool street.
Hassan Haadi, 22, died from “serious head injuries” on Sunday after being discovered on Shaw Street in the Everton area of the city on 21 March.
Elvis Duruaku, of Barker Avenue North in Sandiacre, Nottingham appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court.
The 24-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Liverpool Crown Court on 14 May.