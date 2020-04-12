Image copyright Google Image caption A man was stabbed on Carter Street

Police have been given extra stop and search powers after two men were shot and another stabbed within 20 minutes in Liverpool.

One man was stabbed on Carter Street at about 22:00 BST on Saturday, followed by shootings on Gwent Street and Hatherley Close before 22:15 BST.

No details have been given on the victims' conditions. Three men have been arrested.

Police have been authorised to search males aged 14 to 50 in Toxteth.

The extra stop and search power, which lasts until Monday, were "a direct result of the incident and is specifically designed to minimise serious violence in the area," a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.