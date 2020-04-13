Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sir Ken Dodd died on 11 March 2018

Sir Ken Dodd's signature tune Happiness has been re-recorded as a tribute to the health service amid the pandemic.

Before his death in 2018, the Liverpool legend praised the care he received from the "marvellous" NHS.

His 1964 single has been re-recorded as a "joy-filled tribute" to NHS workers.

Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson is joined in the music video by Glenda Jackson, Rick Astley, Jimmy Tarbuck, Shirley Ballas, Claire Sweeney, Les Dennis and Carol Decker.

The song, which also features dozens of nurses and families, includes people from Liverpool or around the area where Sir Ken was from.

Tomlinson, who is filmed singing in his bath, said: "We saw Madonna in her bath having a go, so we thought it's time we did an authentic Scouse song to get the nation smiling again and say a huge thank-you to all our amazing NHS staff."

Sir Ken's widow, Lady Anne Dodd, said: "Ken would have loved the idea of cheering up everyone across the nation by singing together his Happiness song.

"We all need more laughter and joy in our lives, and we hope Happiness can bring a smile to the world."

The Happiness video was released by The Ken Dodd Charitable Foundation in association with The Comedy Trust and Liverpool's Royal Court.

The public has been asked to donate to NHS Charities Together.