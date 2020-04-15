Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ninety-six football fans died as a result of the disaster during an FA Cup semi-final at Hillsborough stadium

Liverpool players and staff will hold a minute's silence later to remember fans who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster.

Ninety-six men, women and children died when a crush developed during the FA Cup semi-final on 15 April 1989.

A final memorial service was due to be held at Anfield on the 31st anniversary of the tragedy but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A new date will be confirmed in the "near future".

In a statement, Liverpool FC said players and staff would observe the silence on Wednesday and flags would be flown at half mast throughout the day in memory of those who died in the UK's worst sporting disaster.

Margaret Aspinall, who chairs the Hillsborough Family Support Group, called on supporters to "join us in our prayers on April 15 to remember the 96 and keep the families and everyone who has been affected in your thoughts at this difficult time".

"We hope to provide an update in the near future on a rescheduled date for the service," she added.

Image caption The people who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster

The victims' families had originally wanted to hold the final memorial service on the 30th anniversary but that coincided with the trial of David Duckenfield.

The former police match commander was cleared of the gross negligence manslaughter following a retrial in November.