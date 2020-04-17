Image copyright Clatterbridge Cancer Centre Image caption Brodie Halliday rang the traditional bell after undergoing a long course of radiotherpy

Hospital staff have been praised for helping a three-year-old cancer patient mark the end of his treatment by moving the celebratory bell outside.

Brodie Halliday went through 35 rounds of radiotherapy at Merseyside's Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.

Only one visitor per patient is currently allowed due to coronavirus rules, so staff unscrewed the bell for a "socially distant" celebration.

Brodie's mother Kirstie said staff had gone "above and beyond".

The family relocated from Fountainhall in the Scottish Borders for the treatment after Brodie was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Image copyright Clatterbridge Cancer Centre Image caption Brodie and his family moved after his diagnosis last July

"We moved our entire lives down to the Wirral, and with everything going on, it's been quite a daunting experience," Mrs Halliday said.

"But the team from the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre have gone above and beyond for Brodie, especially during a really challenging time for all the staff and patients.

"When I chatted to the team about what we could do to make sure as many people saw him ring the bell as possible, they knew just what to do."

Paediatric radiographer Sarah Stead said: "We weren't going to let the coronavirus ruin Brodie's big moment to ring the bell in front of his family.

"Patients and families dealing with cancer already have enough on their plates.

"It's part of our job to go that extra mile to ensure they're given extra special care and compassion during these extenuating circumstances."