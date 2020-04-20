Image copyright Bradley Darnell Image caption Alex Lennie was described as an "amazing dad" by his friend Bradley Darnell

A father who "would do anything" for his daughter and had a "heart of gold" has died after contracting coronavirus at the age of 34.

Alex Lennie, from Merseyside, died on Saturday at Royal Liverpool Hospital after falling ill about two weeks ago.

He had no underlying health conditions and was "fit and healthy," his friend Bradley Darnell said.

"He was fighting really hard to get through it but sadly we lost him," he added.

More than £5,000 has been raised in Mr Lennie's memory to help support his family and his daughter Bella.

"He cared about everyone and would always be there for you. He had a heart of gold," Mr Darnell told the Liverpool Echo.

"I can't even explain how much his daughter Bella meant to him. He would drop everything for her, he was an amazing dad."

Image copyright Bradley Darnell Image caption Alex Lennie had no underlying health conditions, his friend said

Mr Lennie had worked at the Kingdom Liverpool nightclub as a manager where he was described as a "loyal member of staff who was with us for many years".

"Alex Lennie was one of life's good guys. An amazing dad who always talked about his daughter and an all-round decent fella," a spokesman for the nightclub added.

Tarleton Academy also paid tribute to Mr Lennie, from Knotty Ash.

"We remember Alex as a young man with a great sense of humour and a big heart," the spokesman said.