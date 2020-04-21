Image copyright family handout Image caption The surgeon's colleague said "nothing was ever too much trouble for Sadeq"

A "devoted father" and "much loved" orthopaedic surgeon has died after contracting coronavirus.

Sadeq Elhowsh, 58, who worked for St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, died at Whiston Hospital on Monday evening.

The surgeon from St Helens, who had tested positive for Covid-19, spent more than 17 years working for the trust.

His family said he was a "wonderful husband" and "dearly loved".

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, they added that they "cannot put into words the depth of our loss."

"He loved his work and was dedicated to supporting his patients and his colleagues," they said.

His colleague Ravi Gudena, a consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the trust, said "nothing was ever too much trouble for Sadeq".

"He was always there to help anyone and was happy to do whatever was needed to help his colleagues and patients."

The trust's chief executive Ann Marr added that he was "without doubt, a much loved member of the team".