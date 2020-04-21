Image copyright Whiston Hospital Image caption Sidney and Jean Moore have praised staff at Whiston Hospital for the care they received

A couple who have been together for more than 60 years were granted their wish to remain by each other sides in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

Sidney, 77, and Jean Moore, 76, were both admitted to Whiston Hospital where they were diagnosed with the virus.

Medics at the Merseyside hospital were determined to make sure the couple could be treated on the same ward.

"It was our wish to face this together and they made sure we could," said Mr Moore, from Newton-le-Willows.

"Jean is hard of hearing so it helped because then we both could understand what was going on and it stopped me worrying about her," he added.

"We've never been apart for 60+ years - we don't do apart."

Image copyright Whiston Hospital Image caption Sidney and Jean Moore have been together for more than sixty years

Mr Moore, who has three children, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren, praised the NHS staff for the care they received, describing them as "magnificent".

"It's fair to say we were terrified but we were looked after so well," added Mr Moore.

"I haven't got the words to describe the staff. Brilliant. Informative. Considerate. The doctors and consultants were great," he said.

The couple were discharged on 15 April after five days in hospital and are recovering at home, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Rowan Pritchard Jones, medical director at St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said "their special story stands out among the many patients we have successfully treated and allowed home".

"This underlines that we must do all we can to help them and protect our NHS," he added.