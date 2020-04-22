Image copyright Caldeira Image caption The cushion firm said it aims to make 1,000 gowns by the end of the week

A cushion factory has reopened to make gowns for healthcare workers to address concerns about supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Textile firm Caldeira closed its Liverpool factory and furloughed staff a month ago due to the virus crisis.

The company said it aims to make 1,000 gowns by the end of the week for use by NHS staff and in care homes.

Managing director Tony Caldeira said staff "wanted to do their bit for heroes on the front line".

'Greater need'

The government has said it is working "around the clock" to provide PPE, but NHS workers are concerned about supplies, and have been asked to consider reusing some equipment.

A delayed delivery from Turkey which had been expected to contain 400,000 surgical gowns arrived in the UK earlier.

Mr Caldeira, who founded the company in 1991 on a market stall in Liverpool, said as soon as the fabric became available "we all decided we wanted to help".

"The team were very keen to come back in as soon as they could... and now they're sewing gowns which hopefully will go in outlets around Merseyside," he said.

"I'm so proud of them... as they have their own issues [such as] looking after relatives and trying to keep themselves safe - but they said people on the front line have a greater need than themselves and they wanted to help them."

He said the factory floor had been adapted to follow social distancing guidelines. Sewing machines are 2m (6.5ft) apart and staff work front to back rather than face-to-face.

He added: "It's all hands to the pumps [now]."