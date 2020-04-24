Image copyright Liverpool City Council Image caption Carol Challoner worked at Liverpool City Council as an advisor to young people leaving care

A "dedicated and bubbly" council worker who worked supporting young people in Liverpool for 17 years has died with coronavirus.

Family members and colleagues said Carol Challoner was "popular", "full of fun" and "enjoyed life to its fullest".

The 65-year-old, who had diabetes, died on Wednesday at Aintree Hospital.

Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson said: "Carol was a dedicated, hard-working and popular colleague. All of us at the council are devastated."

Mrs Challoner worked as an advisor to young people leaving care after starting her career as a residential social worker.

Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Mrs Challoner's family paid tribute to the grandmother

Her daughter Carol said she was "heartbroken and proud".

"We've had so many of my mum's young people contact us," she said.

"She really did make a difference to their lives. Setting them up in new homes, university accommodation, helping them with their babies, and she loved taking them shopping or going shopping for them for furnishings.

"She wanted the young people to have a home."

Liverpool City Council's chief executive Tony Reeves said she was "popular and full of fun".

He said everyone was "shocked at the loss of our friend and colleague" and that she was a "valued and respected member of our team" who made a "positive difference to so many".

He added: "She was always ready with a smile or joke to cheer up her colleagues and everyone around her."

Mrs Challoner's line manager Mark McCarthy said it was a "pleasure and an honour" to work with her.

She leaves behind a husband, three daughters, a son and grandchildren.