Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joe Anderson said parks would remain open but people must use them responsibly

People flouting the lockdown by sunbathing in parks are "an insult" to coronavirus victims, Liverpool's mayor has said.

Joe Anderson said people seen ignoring the government's guidelines were showing "total disrespect" for everybody else.

He added: "To see photos of these people, they are taking the mickey.

"These people will be applauding NHS workers without realising they could be making their jobs harder."

Mr Anderson, whose wife is a care worker, said he was moved to make the comments after seeing photographs of people breaking the rules in the local press.

He said people could enjoy parks during the lockdown and they would stay open, but people who "lie there drinking cans of beer and sunbathing" were not acceptable.

"My eldest son has cancer and I can't even hug him at the moment. We are all in this together to try and keep people safe," he continued.

He described sunbathers as "an insult to those who have lost their lives and to the brave, hard-working NHS staff who are under immense pressure."

"I know how hard it is for people who do not have a garden but we just need people to be sensible.

"I would just say if you can keep moving and avoid sunbathing and lying around on the grass others won't do the same."