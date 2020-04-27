Image copyright Merseyside Police Image caption Joseph McKeever was murdered in June 2017

A man arrested in Belfast has been charged with the murder of a 54-year-old found dead in a burnt-out car three years ago.

Joseph McKeever's body was discovered in Whitehaven Road the Everton area of Liverpool on 15 June 2017.

Lee Knox, 42, was arrested in Belfast on Saturday after a joint operation by Merseyside Police and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Mr Knox, of no fixed abode, appeared at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at Liverpool Crown Court on Wednesday.