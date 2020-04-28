Image copyright Danielle Stone Image caption Mark Lynn was a keen angler who also liked to go camping

The death of a young father-of-four from coronavirus has left his family "heartbroken".

Pizza delivery driver Mark Lynn, 35, died on Saturday after being treated for nearly a month at Wythenshawe Hospital.

His family said Mr Lynn from Walton, Liverpool suffered from asthma but was otherwise in good health.

His fiancée Danielle Stone, 31, said: "It's absolutely heartbreaking for him to die at such a young age."

She said Mr Lynn was a "brilliant dad" to Ashleigh, 11, Connor, 10, Thomas, nine, and one-year-old Ivy-Rose.

"He had his whole life ahead of him," she added. "It just breaks my heart that this has happened."

"I want people to know how loving and caring and thoughtful he was and how much everyone cared about him."

Mark, who worked as a driver for Pizza Hut, developed mild coronavirus symptoms at the end of March with a fever and slight cough.

On 27 March, he suffered breathing difficulties and was taken to Aintree Hospital in Merseyside after collapsing at home.

He was transferred to Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester where he was placed on a ventilator but his condition worsened.

A Pizza Hut spokeswoman confirmed the death of Mr Lynn with "deep sadness".