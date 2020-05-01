Image caption The hospital was due to open in March 2017, but has been beset by problems

Part of the new £335m Royal Liverpool Hospital will open earlier to help patients recover from Covid-19.

On Monday 25 patients will transfer to a "step-down" unit where mostly older people will be helped to regain their independence before being discharged.

Ultimately, up to 65 patients will be cared for by a 130-strong team of medical, nursing and therapy staff.

The hospital was due to open in March 2017 but has been beset by problems, delaying its full opening until 2022.

Carillion collapsed in 2018 and building work on the hospital ground to a halt in February last year.

'Amazing achievement'

The building was found to have major structural flaws with three out of its 11 floors requiring strengthening.

Chief executive Steve Warburton said the new unit did not mean the rest of the new 646-bed hospital would open early, although the unit could be expanded if needed.

He said: "Our construction partners and suppliers have worked quickly to create this fantastic facility, but equally our staff have demonstrated their ingenuity and innovation to plan the way in which they'll give our patients the best possible care.

"It's an amazing achievement to have created this unit in such a short time, and we're very grateful to everyone involved."

The unit, consisting entirely of single-bed rooms, has been created in what will become the Acute Medical Unit.

Patients from the Royal Liverpool University Hospital or Aintree University Hospital will be transferred to the unit to support their recovery.

Most of the patients will be older people, who will then be returned to nursing homes, care homes or their own home.