Image copyright Davies family Image caption Pete Davies, pictured with daughters Emma Crawford and Claire O'Brien

Tributes have been paid to a "funny and friendly" delivery driver who has died after contracting coronavirus.

Pete Davies, 60, spent more than three weeks in hospital before dying with his two daughters by his side.

His family told how they were given personal protective equipment (PPE) so they could be with him during his final hours.

Mr Davies, from Locking Stumps near Warrington in Cheshire, had worked for FedEx for more than 10 years.

The grandfather-of-four fell ill on 29 March and was treated at Warrington General and later Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, which is also treating adults during the pandemic.

The key worker died in the early hours of 22 April while his daughters Emma Crawford and Claire O’Brien were with him.

'Real family man'

Mrs Crawford said: "We were in the same room with dad in Alder Hey with full PPE. They said we could visit him as he wasn't going to get any better and they wanted us to have some time with him to say goodbye.

“Delivery drivers and supermarket workers are on the front line and I take my hats off to them all.

“My dad knew the risks. He carried hand sanitiser and gloves with him.

“He was a big character. Funny, friendly and told the most awful dad jokes. And he was a real family man.

“About two weeks before he was taken ill, my sister was in self-isolation so he went round and taped a bag of sweets to the window for her children.”

Mrs Crawford said they were first allowed to speak to their father via FaceTime before his condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator.

“The hospital called to say he had taken a turn for the worse and we went back to be with him before they turned the ventilator off,” she said.

Family friend Vicky Lockie has set up an online fundraiser to pay for Mr Davies’ funeral, with any money left over going to charity.

“I didn’t realise just how well he was known,” she said. “Everyone has been saying lovely things about him.”